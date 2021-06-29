Realeza

¡Partido en familia! Kate, William y el príncipe George asistieron a al juego entre Inglaterra y Alemania

kate middleton príncipe william príncipe george eurocopa alemania inglaterra

Estas fotos en el partido de Inglaterra contra Alemania demuestran lo mucho que ha crecido el príncipe George, quien pronto cumplirá 8 años.

Algo que siempre alegrará a los seguidores de la realeza, es ver fotos actualizadas de los hijos de Kate y William. Y es que entre estos tres pequeños yace el heredero al trono, el príncipe George, quien el 22 de julio cumplirá 8 añitos. Así, papás e hijo mayor asistieron al partido de la UEFA EURO 2020 entre Inglaterra y Alemania en el Wembley Stadium. (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
¿Será reina? Cómo deberán dirigirse a Camilla de Cornualles cuando Carlos sea rey
Siguiente
La reina Isabel II y la princesa Ana disfrutan un día madre e hija en Escocia