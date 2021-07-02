Realeza

La aparición sorpresa de Kate Middleton en Wimbledon (y su encantadora falda de lunares)

kate middleton wimbledon 2021

La duquesa de Cambridge llegó al torneo de tenis con un look azul marino con una falda plisada de lunares que nos enamoró.

Puede que Kate Middleton no haya acudido a la develación de la estatua de la princesa Diana con William, pero sí nos deleitó con su presencia en actos públicos desde Wimbledon. (Fotos: Getty Images)

