La diseñadora del vestido de novia de Meghan Markle revela sus impresiones sobre la gran boda

Remembering – #tbt Royal Wedding – 2 years ago today. Another one of those moments from that incredible day was the series of royal portraits taken after the wedding at Windsor Castle. Leaving the chapel we walked up to the Castle, wondering through the private hallways to arrive at the green room you see in the images here. It was extraordinary to be in that room with the entire Royal family mingling in front of myself and the photographer Alexi Lubomirski. Just like any family at a wonderful occasion like this, they were talking about the bride and groom, the wedding, children and the service, just like we all do, so completely understated and charming. It was utterly fantastic and it was hard not to pinch yourself and think it was a dream. As soon as everyone arrived in the room we began the shoot, highly organised and precise but also so relaxed and intimate. It all went very fast, but the memories are there always. @sussexroyal #meghanmarkle #royalwedding #anniversary #tbt #onceinalifetime