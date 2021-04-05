Realeza

Las mejores fotografías de la familia real celebrando Pascua: desde Kate, hasta Diana y Sarah Ferguson

familia real día de Pascua Reino Unido reina isabel y kate middleton y carlos

Así es como la familia real británica celebra la fiesta de Pascua. Festividades de otros años y cómo conmemoraron la fecha este 2021.

Aunque la pandemia de covid-19 evitara que la familia real tuviera su tradicional recolección de huevos de Pascua en la iglesia, el espíritu se mantiene a flote. Estas son algunas de las mejores imágenes de los ‘royals’ en la fiesta de Pascua. (Foto: Getty Images)

