La reina Isabel se reunirá con el príncipe Harry en busca de una solución a la crisis desatada por su renuncia

La reina de Inglaterra, Isabel II, se reunirá el lunes con el príncipe Harry en un intento de resolver la crisis provocada por el anuncio de que él y su esposa Meghan han decidido abandonar sus funciones en la realeza, según la prensa británica.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
El príncipe Harry se reunirá con su abuela en compañía de su padre, el príncipe Carlos, y de su hermano, el príncipe William, con quien mantiene relaciones tensas, en la residencia privada de la reina en Sandringham, en el este de Inglaterra, añade.
Meghan, quien se encuentra en Canadá, participará en el encuentro a través de una conferencia telefónica.
La reunión
Según el Sunday Times, se abordarán varios temas como la cantidad de la asignación financiera que el príncipe Carlos atribuye al matrimonio de su reserva personal, los títulos reales y el alcance de las transacciones comerciales que Harry y Meghan podrán emprender.
Harry, Meghan y su hijo, Archie, pasaron la Navidad en Canadá, y la exactriz estadounidense regresó a ese país esta semana. Se tomaron unas largas vacaciones tras haber expresado su malestar por las críticas de la prensa sensacionalista británica sobre los supuestos caprichos de Meghan Markle y su lujoso estilo de vida.
Según la prensa británica, la reina, de 93 años, no fue consultada y está triste. Isabel II pidió a la familia que encuentre una «solución» al deseo de su nieto, sexto en el orden de sucesión al trono, de obtener «independencia financiera» y vivir parte del año en Norteamérica.