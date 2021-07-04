Realeza

Lady Kitty Spencer: la sobrina de Lady Di mejor vestida que no obtuvo herencias ‘royals’

lady kitty spencer

Influencer con conexión en la realeza que además tiene un novio de 60 años. Hora de poner en la lupa a Lady Kitty Spencer.

Nunca es tarde para conocer a esta destacada figura con una conexión royal. Lady Kitty Spencer es la sobrina de la eterna Diana de Gales que a sus jóvenes 30 tiene al mundo de la moda bajo sus pies —y a un millonario empresario de 60 años. (Foto: Getty Images)

