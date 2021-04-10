Realeza

Cheers! Las bebidas favoritas de los Windsor 🥂

bebidas y cocteles favoritos de los Windsor

En casa, con amigos o en eventos sociales, Isabel II y su familia tienen sus must a la hora de brindar. Desde vino, hasta whisky y cerveza.

Como todos nosotros, el clan Windsor tiene ratos de relax para tomar unos drinks o, bien, para compartir en algún acontecimiento social, ¡y vaya que no les faltan! ¿Qué bebe cada uno para celebrar? (Foto: Getty Images)

