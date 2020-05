Las estrictas medidas para mantener a salvo a la reina Isabel en cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

This morning the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, The Queen’s personal representative in the county, delivered a birthday card to Captain Tom Moore from Her Majesty. Today we join people across the UK and around the world in wishing Captain Tom Moore a very happy 100th birthday 🎈 Each year, thousands of birthday and wedding anniversary cards are sent on behalf of The Queen to people celebrating significant birthdays and wedding anniversaries. Find out more on The Royal Family’s website: www.royal.uk/anniversary-messages-0