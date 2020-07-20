realeza

Las fotos de la boda de la princesa Beatriz y Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

La princesa Beatriz, la nieta de la reina Isabel II e hija del príncipe Andrés, se casó el viernes 17 de julio con el empresario italiano Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi en una ceremonia privada en Windsor, anunció el palacio de Buckingham. (Foto: Twitter @RoyalFamily)

El look nupcial de la princesa Beatriz fue todo un guiño a la reina Isabel