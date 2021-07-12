Realeza

Kate Middleton en Wimbledon 2021: los mejores looks ‘color block’ de la temporada

kate middleton wimbledon 2021

El Campeonato de Wimbledon se engalanó, una vez más, con la presencia de Kate Middleton, y estas son las mejores fotos de la duquesa luciendo divinos y coloridos conjuntos.

Después de que el año pasado no se efectuó el Campeonato de Wimbledon, finalmente las cosas regresan poco a poco a la normalidad y la duquesa de Cambridge cumplió con su agenda al atender este suceso. Eso sí, Kate Middleton se llevó la jugada con sus favorecedores conjuntos. (Foto: Getty Images)

