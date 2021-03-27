Realeza

Las mejores fotos del debut de la princesa Leonor, su primer acto en solitario

princesa leonor debut

Recopilamos las imágenes de lo que fue el debut de la princesa Leonor a sus 15 años. La heredera presidió su primer acto en solitario.

El debut de Leonor a sus 15: un look emulando a Letizia y total seguridad ante el micrófono. Este 24 de marzo 2021, la princesa Leonor hizo su primer acto en solitario. Y su elección de outfit remite a las apuestas de la reina Letizia. (Fotos: Getty Images)

