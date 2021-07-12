Realeza

Así de lindo, bien vestido y bien portado se veía el príncipe George en la Eurocopa

príncipe george eurocopa

Desde su emoción por el gol de Inglaterra hasta la carita de tristeza porque su equipo perdió, el príncipe George cautivó en la Eurocopa.

La familia real británica vio en vivo y en directo la final de la Eurocopa entre Inglaterra e Italia, y quien lo vivió con mucha emoción fue el príncipe George. (Foto: Getty Images)

