La familia real británica a caballo: un hobby de pasión y tradición

familia real británica montar a caballo reina isabel II

La reina Isabel II tiene gran destreza para montar a caballo, pero el resto de la familia ha demostrado su pasión por esta actividad.

Ahora que sabemos que George, Charlotte y Louis están aprendiendo a montar a caballo, repasamos un poco de lo que significa este hobby por tradición en la ‘royal family’. (Foto: Getty Images)

