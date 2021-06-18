Realeza

Letizia e hijas unidas: así se vivió el 7º aniversario de la coronación de Felipe VI

La familia completa de los reyes de España celebra el séptimo aniversario de la coronación de Felipe VII —y así de mucho han crecido Leonor y Sofía.

Los reyes, la princesa de Asturias y la Infanta Sofía hicieron su aparición en conjunto para una ocasión muy especial: el aniversario de coronación del rey Felipe VI. Se llevó a cabo un emocionante acto celebrado en el Salón de las Columnas del Palacio Real y se hizo un adelanto al festejo que hizo rey a Felipe un 19 de junio de 2014. (Foto: Getty Images)

