Charlene de Mónaco: la princesa de los looks más míticos y atrevidos

¡Feliz cumpleaños, Charlene de Mónaco! Repasemos el estilo de la princesa transgresora en looks a sus 43 años.

Todo indica que Charlene dejó de lado su reputación de ser «la princesa del rostro triste» para asimilar con gusto y cariño su matrimonio. La esposa del príncipe Alberto II y madre de gemelos cumple 43 años, mismos en los que se ha vuelto un parteaguas de las ‘royals modernas’ y transgresoras en la moda.

