Los pequeños Cambridge roban miradas en almuerzo navideño

Ya es tradición que cada año, la reina Isabel organice el tradicional almuerzo de Navidad en el Palacio de Buckingham para pasar un agradable rato en familia, así como para celebrar junto a quienes no podrán asistir a Sandringham para Nochebuena. Entre los invitados de este año estaban los duques de Cambridge junto a sus pequeños George, Louis y Charlotte. (Foto: Getty Images)

