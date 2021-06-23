Realeza

Fotos del emotivo evento donde los reyes de España entregaron las Medallas en Bellas Artes

Además, la reina Letizia presumió de sus tonificados brazos con un ajustado vestido aguamarina de Hugo Boss.

Dentro de la agenda de los reyes de España ocurrió el emotivo evento de la entrega de Medallas de Oro al Mérito en las Bellas Artes. Fue una emocionante ceremonia en el Palacio Real del Pardo. (Foto: Getty Images)

