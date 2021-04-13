Realeza

Día Internacional del Beso: los besos de los ‘royals’ más románticos de todos 💋

día del beso besos de la realeza 13 abril

Desde Carlos y Diana, hasta Kate y William y el resto de la realeza europea. Los besos de los royals con más romance y ternura.

Cada 13 de abril de celebra el Día Internacional del Beso. Y aunque esta fecha es un homenaje al beso más largo del mundo protagonizado por una pareja de tailandeses, ¡hay mucho material para conmemorarlo! Ejemplo de ello son las parejas de la realeza que han dado un beso memorable. Repasemos algunas de ellas. (Foto: Getty Images)

