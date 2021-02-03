Realeza

Máxima y Guillermo de Holanda: icónicos invitados y looks de la royal wedding

Máxima y Guillermo de Holanda: icónicos invitados y looks de la royal wedding

Máxima y Guillermo de Holanda: icónicos invitados y looks de la royal wedding

En febrero del 2002 tomó lugar una de las bodas más polémicas de la realeza holandesa. Guillermo y Máxima de Holanda dieron el ‘acepto’ en 2002.

Anterior
El documental que la reina Isabel II no quiere que veas estaba en YouTube