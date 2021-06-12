Realeza

Así como Lilibet Diana, el resto de mujeres de la familia real que lleva Elizabeth en su nombre

Hay 'royals' con el nombre de Elizabeth en honor a la reina Isabel II —y en otras variaciones. Desde la princesa Ana, hasta Charlotte y Lili, conócelas todas.

La gran mayoría de mujeres en la familia real británica lleva el nombre de Elizabeth (excepto por la reina), o bien, una variación del nombre. Enlistamos qué ‘royals’ llevan dicho nombre en honor a la reina Isabel II. (Foto: Getty Images)

Isabel II acompañada de las futura princesa y la reina (consortes) de Inglaterra en el G7