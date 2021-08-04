Realeza

Vacaciones en Palma de Mallorca: Letizia en vestido cruzado y sus hijas con alpargatas de plataforma

Vacaciones en Palma de Mallorca: Letizia en vestido cruzado y sus hijas con alpargatas de plataforma

Los reyes Felipe y Letizia nos regalan nuevas imágenes familiares con la princesa Leonor y la infanta Sofía desde Palma de Mallorca.

Como cada año durante sus vacaciones en Palma de Mallorca, el rey Felipe VI y la reina Letizia posan para los medios junto a sus hijas Leonor y Sofía. (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
Sarah Ferguson está 'encantada' con el libro que publicará el príncipe Harry
Siguiente
Modelo que estuvo 'topless' con el esposo de Eugenia de York se disculpa. "Me sentí muy mal al ver las fotos"