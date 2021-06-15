Realeza

Primer día del Royal Ascot 2021: estilo, realeza, cubrebocas y ¿la reina?

El Royal Ascot está de vuelta, pero con unas cuantas modificaciones a causa de la pandemia. Mientras, estos son los looks de la realeza (donde pronto aparecerá la reina).

El Royal Ascot es el evento más prestigioso de Reino Unido en carreras. Este martes 15 de junio regresó en Berkshire por cinco días y tanto la reina Isabel II como otros miembros de la realeza asistirán. (Foto: Getty Images)

