Realeza

Vestidos brillantes y actitud diplomática: Leonor y Sofía en Santiago de Compostela

La princesa Leonor y la infanta Sofía celebran el Día de Santiago acompañadas de sus padres, los reyes Felipe y Letizia, y bajo los efectos del 'color block' veraniego.

Las hijas de los reyes Felipe y Letizia brillaron en Santiago de Compostela, acudiendo a la catedral y presenciando la ofrenda al Apóstol. (Foto: Getty Images)

