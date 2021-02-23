Realeza

Quién es Estela de Suecia, la risueña futura reina que cumple 9 años

Conoce a la simpática y risueña hija de la princesa Victoria, Estela de Suecia, quien celebra su cumpleaños número 9.

Conoce a la simpática y risueña hija de la princesa Victoria, Estela de Suecia, quien celebra su cumpleaños número 9.

La Casa Real Sueca compartió nuevas fotos de quien actualmente ocupa el segundo lugar de sucesión al trono. Se trata de la pequeña y simpática Estela de Suecia, primera hija de la princesa Victoria y Daniel Westling. La princesa heredera nació el 23 de febrero de 2012, y desde entonces ha vivido en el Palacio de Haga en Estocolmo. (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
23F: Felipe VI refiere que su padre Juan Carlos I actuó con "firmeza y autoridad"
Siguiente
Amigas y confidentes en el embarazo: Meghan Markle y Eugenia de York