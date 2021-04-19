Realeza

Quién es Lady Louise Windsor, la nieta de la reina que heredará el carruaje del príncipe Felipe

lady louise windsor nieta de felipe de edimburgo y la reina

Hija del príncipe Eduardo y Sofía de Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor compartía una pasión con su fallecido abuelo, Felipe de Edimburgo.

De tantos miembros en la familia real británica, hay nombres que ubicamos mejor que otros. Pero uno que viene en la mira es el de la hija del príncipe Eduardo: conoce a Lady Louise Windsor, la nieta de Felipe con quien compartía una significante pasión. (Foto: Getty Images)

