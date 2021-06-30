Realeza

La reina Isabel II y la princesa Ana disfrutan un día madre e hija en Escocia

Con un brillante traje azul, la reina Isabel II paseó por Escocia con su hija, la princesa Ana, compartiendo tiempo de calidad y profesión.

De los tres días que la reina Isabel II pasó en Escocia, en uno le acompañó su hija la princesa Ana. La monarca (95) y la princesa (70) visitaron el Children’s Wood Project en Glasgow para aprender sobre los beneficios de las labores en el exterior. (Foto: Getty Images)

