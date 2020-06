Seguidores de Harry y Meghan están desconcertados por su silencio sobre la muerte de George Floyd

View this post on Instagram

Young people are vital voices in the fight against injustice and racism around the world. As a global community of young leaders we stand together in pursuit of fairness and a better way forward. QCT passionately believes that we all have the power to effect positive change. Now is the time to speak up and speak out. The time to have uncomfortable conversations with ourselves and with others. The time to educate ourselves and unlearn. Now is the time to come together and build a better future as one. Silence is not an option. #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏻