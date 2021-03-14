Realeza

Comunicado del palacio, foto con Archie y más sucesos a una semana de la entrevista de los Sussex con Oprah

entrevista oprah winfrey con harry y meghan markle

Oprah Winfrey aclaró que en su entrevista con Harry y Meghan Markle ‘no habría límites’. Salió al aire por CBS el domingo 7 de marzo del 2021, el mismo día que la reina de Inglaterra dio su discurso del Commonwealth Day. Así, a una semana del suceso, repasamos sus efectos y consecuencias. (Fotos: Getty Images)

Anterior
De Meghan a Grace Kelly: mujeres sin sangre azul que conquistaron a un royal