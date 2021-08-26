Realeza

Estilo real del arcoíris: todas las veces que la reina Isabel II usó colores brillantes

Porque nunca tendremos suficiente de ver a la reina Isabel II usando los colores del arcoíris. Looks de la monarca más colorida.

¿Te has fijado cómo la reina Isabel II siempre usa tonos coloridos? A sus 95 años, la monarca reluce sin miedo al pantone brillante, por eso revisamos todos sus looks que simulan al arcoíris a lo largo del tiempo. (Foto: Getty Images)

