Realeza

Tragos históricos: qué bebían los ‘royals’ de la antigüedad, de Cleopatra a la reina Victoria

¿Whisky de malta con vino? Descubre los tragos reales, aquellos que personajes históricos bebían con gusto (y hasta usaban para bañarse).

La reina Isabel II es feliz con un coctel de ginebra con Dubonnet. Kate Middleton puede acompañar a su esposo con una Guinness, y el Laphroaig Islay Single Malt es lo que hipnotiza al príncipe Carlos. Ya sabemos cuáles son algunas de las bebidas consentidas de los Windsor, ¿pero qué hay de otros royals históricos? Tenemos algunos personajes interesantes que le vieron su gusto a la copita mucho antes que la realeza moderna. Veremos quiénes son —desde Cleopatra. Napoleón y hasta la reina Victoria. (Foto: Getty Images)

