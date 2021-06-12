Realeza

Fotos del primer Trooping the Colour de la reina Isabel II sin Felipe de Edimburgo

trooping the colour 2021 reina isabel i y duque de kent

La reina Isabel II celebra su cumpleaños 95 en el Trooping the Colour desde Windsor, sin Felipe de Edimburgo y acompañada de su primo el duque de Kent.

La monarca presidió el desfile militar que conmemora su cumpleaños de forma nostálgica por dos razones importantes: se hizo nuevamente bajo restricciones por la pandemia, y su esposo ya no está para celebrarlo con ella. (Fotos: Getty Images)

