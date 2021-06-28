Realeza

Las mejores fotos de la reina Isabel II en Escocia —meses después de la muerte del príncipe Felipe

reina isabel ii escocia 2021

La reina Isabel II acudió a una visita de cuatro días a Escocia acompañada de su nieto y futuro rey, el príncipe William.

Esta mañana, la reina Isabel II (95) y su nieto, el príncipe William (39) visitaron la fábrica de AG Barry, donde se hace la popular bebida Irn-Bru para ‘soft drinks’. (Fotod: Getty Images)

