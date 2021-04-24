Realeza

Wallis Simpson, la mujer que desafió la monarquía británica antes que Meghan Markle

Ya pasaron 35 años desde que falleció la mujer de Eduardo VIII. Conoce más sobre la historia de Wallis Simpson, la mujer que desafió a la Corona.

Por ella el rey de Inglaterra renunció al trono. Era 1936 cuando Eduardo VIII dijo que no se responsabilizaría de sus deberes como monarca sin el apoyo de la mujer que amaba: Wallis Simpson. Socialité estadounidense sin hijos, divorciada en 1927 y casada por segunda vez con el empresario Ernest Aldrich Simpson. Falleció el 24 de abril de 1986 a los 89 años. (Foto: Getty Images)

