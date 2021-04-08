Salud y Bienestar

Cómo y cuándo tomar café para mantenerte sana sin alterar el sueño

tomar café y dormir bien mujer

¿Amante del café? Entonces sigue estas recomendaciones para que tu dosis de cafeína no altere tu sueño pero sí te mantenga saludable.

Se estima que el ser humano duerme a lo largo de su vida entre 22 y 25 años. Un hecho que puede alterarse para los fanáticos del café, ya que disfrutar de esta bebida y dormir bien, a veces, es incompatible. Por eso, si eres «coffeeholic», te compartimos tips para disfrutar tu café sin dejar de descansar. (Con información de Europa Press) (Foto: Getty Images)

