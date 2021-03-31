Salud y Bienestar

Los principales nutrientes del germinado de chía que hacen maravillas a tu cuerpo

germinado de chía beneficios propiedades salud comida nutrientes

Germinado de chía: 5 de sus principales propiedades y beneficios que ofrecen al organismo

La popularidad de la semilla de chía se debe a su alto contenido en fibra. Es ideal para limpiar el organismo y su consumo es principalmente como aditivo de bebidas y alimentos. ¿Pero habías escuchado del germinado de chía? Los germinados depuran tu organismo de manera natural, así que añadirlos a tu alimentación tiene muchos beneficios. Karla Galindo, Nutrióloga de Cultivos Naturales San Francisco, explica que los ‘microgreens’ de chía deben ser sembrados en sustratos como tierra. (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
¿Zanahoria y espárragos? Estos y más alimentos aumentan tu felicidad
Siguiente
Barre, el ejercicio que tonifica tu cuerpo con movimientos de ballet, cardio y pilates