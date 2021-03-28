Salud y Bienestar

¿Zanahoria y espárragos? Estos y más alimentos aumentan tu felicidad

alimentos para la felicidad frutas

Hay alimentos que incrementan tu felicidad y, por ende, ¡aumentan las defensas! Te decimos cuáles son y qué beneficios tienen en el cuerpo.

Si la comida es la medicina del cuerpo, asegúrate de nutrirla con todo aquello que te beneficie, incluso al estado de ánimo. ¿Sabías que hay alimentos que te hacen feliz? Te decimos cuáles son y qué beneficios tienen en tu sistema. ¡Aliméntate bien y sonríe! (con información de Europa Press)

Anterior
¿Te sientes abrumada? Pequeñas acciones para mejorar tu bienestar emocional