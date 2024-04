Cómo luciría la princesa Charlotte a los 60 años, según la inteligencia artificial: ¿se parece a su bisabuela, Isabel II?

This baby girl has the best of the best in genes. ❤️A natural beauty like her gorgeous mom, with a touch of her daddy, grandmother Di & great-grandmother QEII resemblance as well. 😍👑#TogetheratChristmas #PrincessofWales#PrincessCharlotteElizabethDiana #PrinceWilliamIsAKing pic.twitter.com/GkR28PHRNx