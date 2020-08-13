celebs

20 famosos zurdos y sus curiosidades

Lo creas o no, existe un Día Internacional para las personas zurdas y se celebra el 13 de agosto de cada año. Como parte de esta celebración, te presentamos a algunos famosos zurdos. Uno de ellos es el actor Robert De Niro, quien es un adepto del método Stanislavski, es decir, cuando consigue un papel, se toma mucho tiempo para investigar los antecedentes del personaje. (Foto: Getty Images)

