¿Quién es Thomas Straker, el nuevo novio tiktoker de Olympia de Grecia?

Mussel Spaghetti, Chilli & Lemon | EAT THE SEASONS | Episode 9 FOR THE MUSSELS: 500g mussels 1/2 leek 1/2 fennel 1/2 shallot 2 garlic cloves 1 bunch parsley stalks 100ml white wine FOR THE SAUCE: 50g butter 1/2 leek 1/2 fennel 1/2 shallot 2 garlic cloves 4 burnt chillis 100ml mussel liquor 200g mussels (chopped) 200g pasta 1 bunch parsley 50ml pasta water 1 lemon zest #eattheseasons #pasta #foodyouwanttoeat