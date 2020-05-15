realeza

La tragedia toca a la realeza

Sissi emperatriz como ícono de moda en la realeza fotogalería

Elizabeth 'Sissi', emperatriz de Austria-Hungría

El 10 de septiembre de 1898 fue asesinada a puñaladas ¡en pleno corazón!, con solo 60 años, por un anarquista llamado Luigi Lucheni cuando paseaba a orillas del lago Ginebra a punto de abordar el ferry a Montreux. Desangrándose y herida de muerte, las últimas palabras de la famosa Sissi fueron: “¿Qué me ha sucedido?”. (Foto: Archivo)

Anterior
Revelan detalles del festejo del primer cumpleaños de Archie