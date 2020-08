Tom Cruise no corre con cualquiera en sus películas

View this post on Instagram

New Panthere de Cartier A bit of history… Jeanne Toussaint, Cartier's Artistic Director of Jewellery, is remembered as a visionary with great taste and character. She was both the muse and the driving force of Cartier style in the 20th century. She was also nicknamed Panthere. Jeanne Toussaint’s Panthère became the signature for a generation of bold women who saw themselves reflected in her; first and foremost among them were the duchess of Windsor, Daisy Fellowes, and María Félix Thank you