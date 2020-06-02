La reina Isabel explica cómo usa la corona sin afectar su cuello

View this post on Instagram

Today, The Queen will reopen the Sir Joseph Hotung Gallery of China and South Asia at the British Museum. The gallery was first opened by Her Majesty in 1992 The Queen has visited the British Museum many times during her reign: her 1957 visit marked the 200th anniversary of the presentation of the Old Royal Library to the new British Museum by King George II in 1757; in 1999 she toured the 'Gilded Dragons' exhibition with President Jiang Zemin of China during his State Visit; at the opening of Great Court in 2000, The Queen said, 'In the life of the nation, the British Museum is a remarkable phenomenon. It is … an enduring source of learning, inspiration and pleasure for millions of people who visit every year.'