En 2018 año,la reina Isabel celebró el 65 aniversario de su coronación, motivo por el cual, la soberana participó en un documental de la BBC, donde conversó con el experto en joyas Alastair Bruce.
En el documental se revelaron distintos secretos, desde lo que puede resultar incómodo, como los viajes en carruaje, y lo que hacen sus hijos en la realeza británica.
Today, The Queen will reopen the Sir Joseph Hotung Gallery of China and South Asia at the British Museum. The gallery was first opened by Her Majesty in 1992 The Queen has visited the British Museum many times during her reign: her 1957 visit marked the 200th anniversary of the presentation of the Old Royal Library to the new British Museum by King George II in 1757; in 1999 she toured the 'Gilded Dragons' exhibition with President Jiang Zemin of China during his State Visit; at the opening of Great Court in 2000, The Queen said, 'In the life of the nation, the British Museum is a remarkable phenomenon. It is … an enduring source of learning, inspiration and pleasure for millions of people who visit every year.'
La reina Isabel explica cómo usa la corona sin afectar su cuello
Además, al describir la corona como «difícil de manejar», la reina explicó cómo la adaptó después de la muerte de su padre, rey Jorge VI, para que le quedara bien.
Cuando Isabel II asumió el trono, se rediseñó la joya para que tuviera un tamaño menor y fuera «más femenina». Entre los arreglos, mencionó, se rebajaron los arcos de la pieza para que no quedara tan alta.
«Ves, es mucho más pequeña ¿no?», señaló a Bruce mientras miraba las imágenes de la coronación.
«Pero una vez que te la pones, se queda. Quiero decir que simplemente permanece estable. No puedes mirar hacia abajo para leer el discurso, tienes que memorizarlo porque si lo miras se te rompería el cuello», añadió la reina.
«Es difícil recordar siempre que los diamantes son piedras y que son muy pesadas», explicó Alastair.
La preciada corona tiene una altura de 31.5 cm y pesa aproximadamente 0.91 kg, y está compuesta de 2868 diamantes, 17 zafiros, 11 esmeraldas, 269 perlas y 4 rubíes. ¡Toda una joya!
Her Majesty The Queen is to share her memories of her 1953 Coronation in a new documentary film on @bbcone as part of the ‘Royal Collection Season’ in partnership with The @royal_collection_trust this year. As part of the film, to mark the 65th anniversary of Her Majesty's Coronation, The Queen shares memories of the ceremony as well as that of her father, King George VI, in 1937. The Royal Collection Season reveals the fascinating history of the Royal Collection – one of the largest and most important art collections in the world – bringing both the masterpieces and some of the lesser-known works of art, and the stories behind them, to audiences across Britain.
Sobre la corona que la reina Isabel usó en su coronación es The Imperial State Crow, la cual fue confeccionada en 1937 y se inspiró en una corona diseñada para la reina Victoria en 1838.
Además, si nos damos cuenta, esta corona no se utiliza en galas o eventos oficiales, sino que se guarda para ocasiones especiales, como la ceremonia de apertura del parlamento de Reino Unido o cuando un monarca abandona la Abadía de Westminster luego de la coronación.