Un nuevo documental del príncipe William reveló imágenes inéditas de Kate Middleton y el príncipe George: ¡míralas!

William&Catherine on Easter Monday off during tour to Australia 2014😍

She’s on Mummy mood here with George,camera with her😭🤏🏻

I’ve always imagined her like this all times with her family,captures every moment🥹📷#PrincessCatherine #PrincessofWales#PrinceWilliam #PrinceofWales pic.twitter.com/bKuiMdiz8X