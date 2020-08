El original truco de Catherine Zeta-Jones para protegerse de los mosquitos

View this post on Instagram

WOW! We’re so excited and honored to have Shoo for Good featured in New York Magazine's Online Auction benefiting the NAACP! ❤️ The story link is in our bio! . . . #shooforgood #summerwraps #summertime #summer #nomoremosquitoes #enjoythemoment #nothingbutnets #endmalaria #enjoylifebugfree #100cotton #handmade #handmadeinethiopia #ethicalfashion #staycation #pagesix #naacp #nymag #ethicallymade #fairtrade #wfto #whomadeyourclothes #sarong #scarf #sarongstyle #mosquitorepellent #mosquito