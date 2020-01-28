Estilo de vida

Horóscopo chino 2020: Las predicciones para el Año de la Rata de Metal

La Rata portará un buen año, lleno de oportunidades, perspectivas para ampliar nuestros intereses. Relaciones y éxitos; en definitiva, un año de abundancia y prosperidad.

Entérate de las recomendaciones que nos da nuestro astrólogo Roland Robleda para este gran año a cada uno de los signos de la astrología china.

 

Por: Vanidades / Foto: Getty Images