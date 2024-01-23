Oscar 2024: Anatomía a las nominaciones a lo mejor del cine

¿Listos para los Oscar 2024? Nuestro experto en cine, Fabián W. Waintal nos comparte una “anatomía a las nominaciones”, y nos ofrece un detallado análisis de quiénes son los grandes favoritos a llevarse la estatuilla dorada en la ceremonia a lo mejor del séptimo arte:

La cuenta regresiva del Oscar comenzó y America Ferrera es la mejor bienvenida para los latinos y, por supuesto, para los fans de Barbie. Mientras quedaron afuera la actriz Margot Robbie y la directora Greta Gerwig, la película Barbie consiguió ocho nominaciones al Oscar. , seguida en popularidad frente a diez nominaciones de Poor Things o Pobres Criaturas y 11 nominaciones de Asesinos de la Luna, película por la que Leonardo DiCaprio ni siquiera fue considerado.

Barbie tiene 8 nominaciones a los premios Oscar, ceremonia que se realizara el 12 de marzo. @barbiethemovie

Con 13 nominaciones, Oppenheimer es la gran favorita y está nominada en las categorías de Mejor Película y Mejor Dirección (Christopher Nolan), además de como Mejor Actor Secundario (Robert Downey Jr). Cillian Murphy sigue siendo el favorito como Mejor Actor, pero puede llegar a perder frente a Paul Giamatty, quien actuó en The Holdovers. Por dicha cinta, titulada en español como Los que se quedan, también compite con America Ferrera como Mejor Actriz Secundaria y, la es es la favorita del año, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, por encima de Jodie Foster con Nyad e, incluso, Emily Blunt con Oppenheimer.

Robert Downey Jr está nominado por Oppenheimer, del director Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer

Todavía más competida es la categoría Mejor Actriz con Emma Stone por Pobres Criaturas, Annette Bening con Nyad, Carey Mulligan con Maestro o, la favorita, Lily Gladstone de Asesinos de la Luna, además de Sandra Huller con Anatomía de una Caída.

Y ahí es donde la anatomía de las nominaciones al Oscar toma otro color, porque la película francesa (Anatomía de una Caída) consiguió cinco nominaciones incluyendo Mejor Película y Mejor Dirección. Sin embargo, no figura en la categoría Mejor Película Internacional. ¿La razón? Francia prefirió postular a Juliette Binoche con el romance A Fuego Lento.

En resumen: La Anatomía de una Caída terminó haciendo “caer” a Francia como Mejor Película Internaciona. Categoría donde también cayó México, donde no está bominada la producción de Salma Hayek Totem Las que, curiosamente, sí quedaron fueron la italiana Io Capitano, aunque está hablada en francés; la británica The Zone of Interest, que está hablada en alemán, y la española Sociedad de la Nieve (que es la historia de unos uruguayos que sobrevivieron en un verdadero accidente aéreo de Argentina y fueron rescatados desde Chile).

Lista Completa de las Nominaciones

Conoce la lista completa de nominaciones al premio Oscar 2024:

Mejor Largometraje Internacional

Io Capitano, Italia

Perfect Days, Japón

Society of the Snow, España

The Teachers’ Lounge, Alemania

The Zone of Interest, Gran Bretraña

Mejor Película

American Fiction, Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson y Jermaine Johnson, Producers

Anatomy of a Fall, Marie-Ange Luciani y David Thion, Producers

Barbie, David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley y Robbie Brenner, Producers

The Holdovers, Mark Johnson, Producer

Killers of the Flower Moon, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese y Daniel Lupi, Producers

Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning y Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Oppenheimer, Emma Thomas, Charles Roven y Christopher Nolan, Producers

Past Lives, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon y Pamela Koffler, Producers

Poor Things, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos y Emma Stone, Producers

The Zone of Interest, James Wilson, Producer

Mejor Director

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Mejor Actor

Bradley Cooper por “Maestro”

Colman Domingo por “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti por “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy por “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright por “American Fiction”

Mejor Actor Secundario

Sterling K. Brown por “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro por “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. por “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling por “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo por “Poor Things”

Mejor Actriz

Annette Bening por “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone por “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller por “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan por “Maestro”

Emma Stone por “Poor Things”

Mejor Actriz Secundaria

Emily Blunt por “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks por “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera por “Barbie”

Jodie Foster por “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph por “The Holdovers”

Mejor Canción

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” Music y Lyric by Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” Music y Lyric by Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” Music y Lyric by Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon” Music y Lyric by Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” Music y Lyric by Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell

Mejor Musica Original

“American Fiction” Laura Karpman

“Indiana Jones y the Dial of Destiny” John Williams

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Robbie Robertson

“Oppenheimer” Ludwig Göransson

“Poor Things” Jerskin Fendrix

Mejor Dibujo Animado

“The Boy and the Heron” Hayao Miyazaki y Toshio Suzuki

“Elemental” Peter Sohn y Denise Ream

“Nimona” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan y Julie Zackary

“Robot Dreams” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé y Sandra Tapia Díaz

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller y Amy Pascal

Mejor Cinematografía

“El Conde” Edward Lachman

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Rodrigo Prieto

“Maestro” Matthew Libatique

“Oppenheimer” Hoyte van Hoytema

“Poor Things” Robbie Ryan

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

“Barbie” Jacqueline Durran

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Jacqueline West

“Napoleon” Janty Yates y Dave Crossman

“Oppenheimer” Ellen Mirojnick

“Poor Things” Holly Waddington

Mejor Sonido

“The Creator” Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic

“Maestro” Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor

“Oppenheimer” Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo y Kevin O’Connell

“The Zone of Interest” Tarn Willers y Johnnie Burn

Mejor Efectos Visuales

“The Creator” Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts y Neil Corbould

“Godzilla Minus One” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi y Tatsuji Nojima

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams y Theo Bialek

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Neil Corbould

“Napoleon” Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco y Neil Corbould

Mejor Adaptación de Guion

“American Fiction” Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson

“Barbie” Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

“Oppenheimer” Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

“Poor Things” Screenplay by Tony McNamara

“The Zone of Interest” Written by Jonathan Glazer

Mejor Guion Original

“Anatomy of a Fall"Screenplay - Justine Triet y Arthur Harari

“The Holdovers"Written by David Hemingson

“Maestro"Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

“May December"Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

“Past Lives"Written by Celine Song

Mejor Edición

“Anatomy of a Fall” Laurent Sénéchal

“The Holdovers” Kevin Tent

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Thelma Schoonmaker

“Oppenheimer” Jennifer Lame

“Poor Things” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

“Golda” Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby y Ashra Kelly-Blue

“Maestro” Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou y Lori McCoy-Bell

“Oppenheimer” Luisa Abel

“Poor Things” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston

“Society of the Snow” Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí y Montse Ribé

Mejor Diseño de Producción

“Barbie” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

“Napoleon” Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

“Oppenheimer” Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

“Poor Things” Production Design: James Price y Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Mejor Cortometraje

“The After” Misan Harriman y Nicky Bentham

“Invincible” Vincent René-Lortie y Samuel Caron

“Knight of Fortune” Lasse Lyskjær Noer y Christian Norlyk

“Red, White y Blue” Nazrin Choudhury y Sara McFarlane

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” Wes Anderson y Steven Rales

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

“Letter to a Pig” Tal Kantor y Amit R. Gicelter

“Ninety-Five Senses” Jerusha Hess y Jared Hess

“Our Uniform” Yegane Moghaddam

“Pachyderme” Stéphanie Clément y Marc Rius

“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” Dave Mullins y Brad Booker

Mejor Documental Largometraje

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp y John Battsek

“The Eternal Memory” Nominees to be determined

“Four Daughters” Kaouther Ben Hania y Nadim Cheikhrouha

“To Kill a Tiger” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe y David Oppenheim

“20 Days in Mariupol” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner y Raney Aronson-Rath

Mejor Documental Cortometraje

“The ABCs of Book Banning” Sheila Nevins y Trish Adlesic

“The Barber of Little Rock” John Hoffman y Christine Turner

“Island in Between” S. Leo Chiang y Jean Tsien

“The Last Repair Shop” Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó" Sean Wang y Sam Davis

¿Ya viste todas las películas nominadas a la Mejor Película? ¿Cuál es tu favorita para llevarse la estatuilla a la Mejor Actriz? ¿Qué opinas de la cinta con más nominaciones? Sin duda, la ceremonia de los Oscar 2024 nos permitirá apreciar lo mejor del cine.