Óscar 2026: la lista completa de nominados por categoría

Los actores Danielle Brooks y Lewis Pullman se reunieron este jueves 22 de enero para dar a conocer a los artistas nominados a los premios Óscar 2026, a menos de dos meses de la 98ª edición de los Premios de la Academia.
El 2025 estuvo marcado por grandes producciones cinematográficas, historias poderosas y actuaciones memorables que serán reconocidas y premiadas el próximo 15 de marzo de 2026. ¿Quiénes son tus favoritos para llevarse el Óscar?
Listas de nominados a los premios Óscar 2026
Estos son los nominados en las distintas categorías de la ceremonia más importante que reconoce a lo mejor del cine.
Mejor película
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Mejor actriz
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Mejor director
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Mejor actor
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Mejor canción original
- “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless
- “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied to You” from Sinners
- “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!
- “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams
Mejor composición original
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle after Another
- Sinners
Mejor mezcla de sonido
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle after Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
Mejor corto Live-Action
- “Butcher’s Stain”
- “A Friend of Dorothy”
- “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”
- “The Singers”
- “Two People Exchanging Saliva”
Mejor cinematografía
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle after Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Mejor documental
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Mejor corto documental
- “All the Empty Rooms”
- “Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”
- “Children No More: Were and Are Gone””
- “The Devil Is Busy”
- “Perfectly a Strangeness”
Mejor edición
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejores efectos visuales
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Mejor actor de reparto
- Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another)
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Mejor película extranjera
- Brazil, The Secret Agent
- France, It Was Just an Accident
- Norway, Sentimental Value
- Spain, Sirât
- Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Mejor diseño de producción
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Mejor peluquería y maquillaje
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Mejor guión adaptado
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
Mejor guión original
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor película animada
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Mejor corto animado
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Mejor Casting
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle after Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners