Óscar 2026: la lista completa de nominados por categoría

Tras un año de grandes estrenos en la pantalla grande, finalmente se han dado a conocer los nominados a los premios Oscar 2026.

Enero 22, 2026 • 
Melisa Velázquez
Listas de nominados a los premios Óscar 2026

Los actores Danielle Brooks y Lewis Pullman se reunieron este jueves 22 de enero para dar a conocer a los artistas nominados a los premios Óscar 2026, a menos de dos meses de la 98ª edición de los Premios de la Academia.

El 2025 estuvo marcado por grandes producciones cinematográficas, historias poderosas y actuaciones memorables que serán reconocidas y premiadas el próximo 15 de marzo de 2026. ¿Quiénes son tus favoritos para llevarse el Óscar?

Te podría interesar: Premios Globo de Oro de 2026: de Priyanka Chopra a Jennifer Garner, los mejores looks de la noche

Estos son los nominados en las distintas categorías de la ceremonia más importante que reconoce a lo mejor del cine.

Mejor película

  • Bugonia
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Mejor actriz

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Mejor director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners
  • Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
  • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Mejor actor

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
  • Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Mejor canción original

  • “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless
  • “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
  • “I Lied to You” from Sinners
  • “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!
  • “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Mejor composición original

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle after Another
  • Sinners

Mejor mezcla de sonido

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle after Another
  • Sinners
  • Sirât

Mejor corto Live-Action

  • “Butcher’s Stain”
  • “A Friend of Dorothy”
  • “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”
  • “The Singers”
  • “Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Mejor cinematografía

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle after Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Mejor documental

  • The Alabama Solution
  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cutting Through Rocks
  • Mr. Nobody Against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Mejor corto documental

  • “All the Empty Rooms”
  • “Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”
  • “Children No More: Were and Are Gone””
  • “The Devil Is Busy”
  • “Perfectly a Strangeness”

Mejor edición

  • F1
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • Jurassic World Rebirth
  • The Lost Bus
  • Sinners

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another)
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Delroy Lindo, Sinners
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Mejor película extranjera

  • Brazil, The Secret Agent
  • France, It Was Just an Accident
  • Norway, Sentimental Value
  • Spain, Sirât
  • Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Mejor peluquería y maquillaje

  • Frankenstein
  • Kokuho
  • Sinners
  • The Smashing Machine
  • The Ugly Stepsister

Mejor guión adaptado

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Train Dreams

Mejor guión original

  • Blue Moon
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Mejor película animada

  • Arco
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Mejor corto animado

  • Butterfly
  • Forevergreen
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan, Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Mejor Casting

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle after Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sinners
Melisa Velázquez
